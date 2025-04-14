Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOV shares. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE HOV opened at $89.55 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27. The stock has a market cap of $530.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

