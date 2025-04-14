Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,117 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDEN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.