Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 164.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $550,087.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

