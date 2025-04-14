Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 166.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Tiptree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 524,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 74.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $807.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.19. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

