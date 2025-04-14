Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,482 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,062.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 358,504 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,329,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF opened at $22.51 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

