Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,126 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,446,000 after purchasing an additional 248,015 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,609,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 35,475.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 110,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,975 shares during the period.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

