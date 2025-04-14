Trexquant Investment LP Sells 26,125 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,125 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXGN opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $704.63 million, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.00. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

