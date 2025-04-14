Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,911 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

