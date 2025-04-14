Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,001 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 449,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 176,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 689,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

