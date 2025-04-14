Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $64.35 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

