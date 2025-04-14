Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $406.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $175.30 and a 12-month high of $420.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

