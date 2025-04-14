Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $50,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DJT stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

