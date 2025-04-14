United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,508,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,996,000 after acquiring an additional 879,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,492.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 854,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.01.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

