United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $281.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $230.39 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total value of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,994,480. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

