Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,842 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $129,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 671,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,737,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 366,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 841,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 197,014 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

