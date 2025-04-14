Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,938 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.92% of Warby Parker worth $145,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 144,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This trade represents a 53.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092 in the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.83 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

