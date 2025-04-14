Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

