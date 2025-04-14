Wellington Management Group LLP Has $777,000 Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 4,120,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 656,003 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,928,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

