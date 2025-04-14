Wellington Management Group LLP Has $815,000 Holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LENZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $20.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $558.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.43.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.