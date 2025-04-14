Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 27,531 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.39. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $878,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,255.04. The trade was a 32.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,780,688.50. This represents a 43.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

