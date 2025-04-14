Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $19.68 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Kellanova worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kellanova by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 207,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 78,297 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kellanova by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 445,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 209,477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $9,360,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,420,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,459,290.09. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.