Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 92,959 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Annaly Capital Management worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 48,555 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,988,000 after buying an additional 241,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 30.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

