Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

