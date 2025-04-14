Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in nCino were worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $81,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of nCino by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, Director Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $555,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,769,143.80. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,676. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

