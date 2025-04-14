Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $52,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

