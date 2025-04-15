34,983 Shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 154,254 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $307.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $103,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $44,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,220. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

See Also

