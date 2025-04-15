5G Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Get alerts:

QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, Super Micro Computer, and Onsemi are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that are heavily involved in the development, production, or deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. These companies may include network equipment manufacturers, telecom carriers, and various tech firms that enable faster, more reliable connectivity, positioning them to benefit from the global expansion of 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.25. 10,947,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $57.33. 23,031,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,100,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR traded up $48.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.13. 2,218,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,335. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.99.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. 27,544,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,522,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,276,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08.

