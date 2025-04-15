714,770 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 714,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA APOC opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

