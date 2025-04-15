8,504 Shares in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 813,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1,551.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

