9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Up 8.9% – Should You Buy?

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.10. 17,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 9F in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

