ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $23.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.54.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $40,132.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,137.92. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,973,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,878,000 after buying an additional 173,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.