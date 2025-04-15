Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 200.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

