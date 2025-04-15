Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

