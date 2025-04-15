Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.