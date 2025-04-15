Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,624 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,680.90. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.68%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

