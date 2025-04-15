Alpha Cognition (ACOG) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Cognition to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Alpha Cognition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -344.17% Alpha Cognition Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition N/A -$13.77 million -2.65 Alpha Cognition Competitors $575.27 million -$70.96 million 0.17

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha Cognition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Cognition. Alpha Cognition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Cognition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Cognition Competitors 1948 5416 14004 300 2.58

Alpha Cognition currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.08%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 111.96%. Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition’s competitors have a beta of -4.48, suggesting that their average share price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.