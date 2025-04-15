Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINE stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 million, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 814.29%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

