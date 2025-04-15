Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

