Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Ambev by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Ambev by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

