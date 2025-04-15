American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

