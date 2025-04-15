Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $517.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $517.44.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $474.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.49. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

