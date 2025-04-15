Analysts Offer Predictions for AWR FY2027 Earnings

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of American States Water in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2028 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

American States Water Stock Up 1.8 %

American States Water stock opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in American States Water by 2,173.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile



American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

