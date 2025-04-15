Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Price Target at $132.57

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

