Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

4/9/2025 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $610.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

