Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,698.33 ($35.58).

Several research firms have commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.48) to GBX 2,190 ($28.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.69) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,986.80 ($26.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,259.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,342.40. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,673.40 ($22.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,813 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($28.13), for a total transaction of £402,646.41 ($530,915.63). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($31.49), for a total value of £542,267.04 ($715,014.56). 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

