Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $276.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.41.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.