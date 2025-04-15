Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.42. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $171.25 and a 52-week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 661,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aspen Technology by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,164,000 after purchasing an additional 396,607 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

