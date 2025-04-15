Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Assurant worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Assurant by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.15.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.