Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

