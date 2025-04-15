AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGXGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.71. 21,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 9,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGXFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned about 0.09% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.