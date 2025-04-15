AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.71. 21,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 9,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned about 0.09% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

